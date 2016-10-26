Lack of decency isolates Trumps

I don’t need another accusation of Donald Trump’s inappropriate sexual behavior to know he is an egocentric, undisciplined, self-serving individual seeking more recognition and power. His total lack of self-control, discipline and concern for others regardless of sex, color, religion or country of origin is evident in his every word.

What I cannot believe is that the Republican Party has taken so long to recognize those failures in its candidate. If we are so unfortunate as to have Trump elected president, he would have to do alone all that he has said only he can, because surely he would have no party to back him and no one willing to cooperate with him.

To those of his supporters who deplore the direction the country is going, I suggest they look no further than the words of their candidate, a man of poor judgment, questionable ethics and little knowledge of world affairs. Whatever the opposition to Hillary Clinton, there is no denying that she is the one qualified candidate for this powerful office. We need her and her experience, knowledge and human decency.