Distribute Sun separately again

Years ago, a faculty member in the UNLV counseling program shared practical wisdom when he said, “Enough is enough; too much is too much.”

The Sept. 18 Las Vegas Review-Journal column by Wayne Allyn Root is too much. He called President Barack Obama “the worst ever.” We found this to be slanderous, false and punitive. We cannot, in good conscience, contribute another penny to the promotion of such nonsense and are canceling home delivery. Nor will we allow our subscription to go to schoolchildren because they do not need prejudicial, self-serving “news.”

Sadly, this means we can no longer get the Las Vegas Sun, which we look forward to. We will miss your wonderful columnists and your terrific, politically astute cartoonist, Mike Smith. How we wish that you could, once again, be a separate newspaper for home delivery.

We thank you for all you do.