Pulled over? To avoid trouble, simply cooperate

On Sept. 23 I was pulled over by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper.

I pulled over and placed my hands on the dashboard through the steering wheel as she approached. She said I had a brake light out, then asked, “Is there a gun in the car?” I said yes, that it was in a holster strapped to my hip.

She thanked me for placing my hands where she could see them. I thanked her for letting me know about the brake light and said I would get it fixed later that day. She said “Have a nice day” and sent me on my way. Being considerate, nobody needs to be shot or wear a button telling everyone their lives matter.