Trump hasn’t prepared himself for vitally important job

The office of president is the absolutely most serious and important vote a citizen can make.

I consistently have asked myself a basic question: Do I really know Donald Trump? The answer is a resounding no. He has never held public office, and here he is asking to be elected president.

Compound this with his lack of financial disclosure, and good men such as former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg saying he is a con man. I strongly suggest that no one vote for him.

The other side of the coin is Hillary Clinton. She has been in public view for 35 years. No one would be viewed with total favor after being in the limelight for so many years.

Despite the warts, I will vote for her, as I believe she does her homework and is extremely thorough. If Trump had a desire to become president, he should have started a long time ago and established himself.

Please consider the facts before casting your vote.