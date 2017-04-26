Could legalized gambling save us from the insufferability of fantasy sports?

The rise of daily-fantasy sports (whose legality is accepted by many states) and the placement of NHL and NFL franchises in Las Vegas have diluted the spirit of the Sports Protection Act, which all but banned sports betting outside Nevada and drove a growing industry that employed hundreds underground.

Sometime in the next four months, the Supreme Court is likely to decide whether to hear an appeal by New Jersey that would essentially let states determine whether to allow sports betting within their borders.

“We could be looking at legal sports betting in this country in three years,” said Daniel Wallach, a gambling expert at the law firm Becker & Poliakoff. “We’ve reached the point of no return.”

