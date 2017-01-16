Follow

January 16, 2017

Las Vegas Sun

EDITORIAL

For complicated jobs, take the extra time to do it right

Posted 2:00 a.m.

Reorganizing any school district is a complicated process, but the size and complexity of Clark County's adds several degrees of difficulty. CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the U.S., with more than 350 schools and 350,000 students, including a large percentage of English-language learners ...

Ashely Warnick of Los Angeles, California, reacts to the darkness of the Mule 360 Video Project while sitting in an actual casket during the Virtual Reality Festival featuring exhibits/demos and panel discussions at the Las Vegas Production Studios on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Sun

Virtual reality finds a cultural partner in Las Vegas

Posted 2:00 a.m.

By Daniel Rothberg

You might think virtual reality is overhyped, poised to fade out and never penetrate the mainstream, but it’s gaining traction in commercial markets. Casino operators are discussing how to integrate headsets as a VR scene emerges in Las Vegas. And with three brick-and-mortar virtual reality arcades scheduled to launch this year, the technology might ...

5-MINUTE EXPERT

Inside the 58th presidential inauguration

Posted 2:00 a.m.

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump and Mike Pence will lose the hyphens from their titles. The next president and vice president will take their oaths and do plenty of smiling and waving. While President-elect Donald Trump has promised a “great show,” Inauguration Day is really about the peaceful transfer of ...

News

In Trump, man elected by Americans is president they’ll get

President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

Evan Vucci / AP

Posted 2:00 a.m.

After 10 weeks, dozens of tweets and one rollicking news conference, Donald Trump's transition into the White House has left little doubt that the man Americans elected in November is the president they'll get ...

Inauguration highlights Trump’s infrastructure opportunities

Russia-US ties hard to mend, interests differ sharply