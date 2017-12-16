Oregon’s Crosby to wear No. 58 in Las Vegas Bowl to honor shooting victims

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The son of this city will rise Saturday with a heavy heart, swelling with pride yet burdened by sorrow. Oregon senior Tyrell Crosby will close out his splendid college career in a hometown now scarred by tragedy, after the mass shooting during a country music concert on Oct. 1. The gentle giant who once worked as a ballboy for the Las Vegas Bowl will play his last game as an amateur in Sam Boyd Stadium when the Ducks take on No. 25 Boise State on Saturday.

