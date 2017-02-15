Las Vegas Sun

February 15, 2017

Currently: 68° — Complete forecast

0

Elaine Wynn makes $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Elaine Wynn speaks to attendees during the 2016 Business Education Summit inside Rynolds Hall at The Smith Center, Monday March 7, 2016.

Planned Parenthood just got another windfall donation from a powerful woman. Elaine Wynn has donated $1 million to the women's health organization, Fortune has learned.

To see the full story, click here.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy