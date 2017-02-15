Tour Steve Wynn’s 300-foot superyacht

“Yachts are by definition happy places,” AD100 designer Roger Thomas says of his latest project, casino mogul Steve Wynn’s 300-foot Aquarius. And the outcome is happy indeed: Wynn and Thomas, who serves as the executive vice president of design for Wynn Design & Development, collaborated on interiors that exude the duo’s signature sophistication without sacrificing a shred of comfort.

To see the full story, click here.