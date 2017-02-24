Sheldon Adelson lost his first fight with a union. Will it have a domino effect?

Bloomberg News

When Sheldon Adelson’s casino empire opened a new branch in 2009 on the grounds of the old Bethlehem Steel mill in Pennsylvania, the interior designers played up the link to faded industrial glory. The gaming floor drips with lights the color of liquified iron ore. There’s a Steelworks Buffet & Grill, and the late-night lounge is called Molten.

To see the full story, click here.