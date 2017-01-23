Faraday Future hit with $1.8 million lawsuit over new car debut

A visual effects company has claimed in a lawsuit that Faraday Future owes it $1.8 million for a graphic presentation that was designed to promote this month’s launch of the automaker’s first production vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the company, the Mill Group, designed aspects of Faraday’s presentation for the vehicle at this month’s CES conference. But the complaint is yet another blemish for the troubled startup automaker, which claimed at CES that it’s well-positioned for success and that construction at the site of its proposed Southern Nevada factory should relaunch within the coming weeks.

