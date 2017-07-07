Raiders’ move to Las Vegas will save Derek Carr $8.7M in taxes

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

On Friday, the Raiders owe Derek Carr the first money from his new $125 million deal — a check for the first 10 percent ($12.5 million). Combined with an already earned roster bonus of $7.5 million, due in September, and a $5 million salary, Carr will make $25 million total this season.

While NFL players always desire upfront, guaranteed money, Carr's deal presented a unique opportunity to backload the contract, with the Raiders moving from California, the highest income tax state, to Nevada, a state with no income tax, by 2019 at the earliest.

