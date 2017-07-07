Las Vegas Sun

July 7, 2017

Currently: 93° — Complete forecast

0

Raiders’ move to Las Vegas will save Derek Carr $8.7M in taxes

Image

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing for a two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, in Oakland, Calif.

On Friday, the Raiders owe Derek Carr the first money from his new $125 million deal — a check for the first 10 percent ($12.5 million). Combined with an already earned roster bonus of $7.5 million, due in September, and a $5 million salary, Carr will make $25 million total this season.

While NFL players always desire upfront, guaranteed money, Carr's deal presented a unique opportunity to backload the contract, with the Raiders moving from California, the highest income tax state, to Nevada, a state with no income tax, by 2019 at the earliest.

To see the full story, click here.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy