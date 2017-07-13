Cubs fans keep betting slips as mementos instead of cashing

David J. Phillip / AP
Thursday, July 13, 2017 | 12:36 p.m.
This spring, Las Vegas sportsbooks were treated to unexpected windfalls so unusually large, managers felt the need to recheck the numbers to figure out the reason behind the surplus. The cause? Uncashed Chicago Cubs World Series bets from last season. Thousands of them.
To see the full story, click here.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy