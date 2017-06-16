Woman sues casino that offered her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

Julie Jacobson / AP

Katrina Bookman captured national attention last year when she played a "Sphinx Slot Machine" at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, and it appeared as though she'd won $43 million — which would have been the largest jackpot ever won on the slots in U.S. history. She excitedly snapped a selfie with the screen, believing her life was forever changed.

But when Bookman came to collect her prize, a casino worker told her she hadn't actually won anything and offered her nothing but a complimentary steak dinner and $2.25.

Bookman's attorney Alan Ripka says he has been fighting for months to get the casino to pony up for Bookman, but to no avail. So on Wednesday, he filed a lawsuit.

To see the full story, click here.