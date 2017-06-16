Las Vegas Sun

June 16, 2017

Currently: 103° — Complete forecast

0

Woman sues casino that offered her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

Image

Julie Jacobson / AP

In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, a visitor to the Resorts World Casino at the Aqueduct racetrack plays an electronic slot machine, in the Queens borough of New York. The casino said on Nov. 3, 2016, that a woman who was shown that she won nearly $43 million on a penny slot in August 2016 actually won $2.25.

Katrina Bookman captured national attention last year when she played a "Sphinx Slot Machine" at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, and it appeared as though she'd won $43 million — which would have been the largest jackpot ever won on the slots in U.S. history. She excitedly snapped a selfie with the screen, believing her life was forever changed.

But when Bookman came to collect her prize, a casino worker told her she hadn't actually won anything and offered her nothing but a complimentary steak dinner and $2.25.

Bookman's attorney Alan Ripka says he has been fighting for months to get the casino to pony up for Bookman, but to no avail. So on Wednesday, he filed a lawsuit.

To see the full story, click here.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy