O.J. Simpson could be released as early as October

Ethan Miller / AP

O.J. Simpson could get out of prison later this year, if a pivotal parole hearing goes his way. The hearing will likely take place in July, according to David Smith, spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners. Depending on the outcome, the "Juice" could be loose as soon as Oct. 1.

To see the full story, click here.