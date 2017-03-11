TMZ: Criss Angel released from hospital after passing out during show

Magician Criss Angel, rushed to the hospital Friday night after losing consciousness during a performance, was released from the hospital today, TMZ reports.

"A rep for Criss tells TMZ he did in fact lose consciousness Friday night during his straight jacket act and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, where he was released," according to TMZ. "He's undergoing additional testing Saturday to see if he can perform for tonight's show."

