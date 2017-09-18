Las Vegas Sun

September 21, 2017

Controversial GGG-Canelo decision prompts Las Vegas refunds

Steve Marcus

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Grennady Golovkin, left, of Kazakhstan and Canelo Alvarez of Mexico celebrate after a 12-round title fight at T-Mobile Saturday Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Large bets for as much as $500,000 showed up on Gennady Golovkin at Las Vegas sportsbooks in the final hours before Saturday's title fight against Canelo Alvarez. They would all have to be refunded, after a controversial decision left both bettors and bookmakers disappointed and confused.

