Photos: Take a look at the Wynn Boston Harbor casino site

Steven Senne / AP
Wynn Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio, left, and Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, right, sound horns to signal an official start of construction as workers look on, left, at the site of the Wynn Boston Harbor resort casino complex, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Everett, Mass. Wynn Resorts is starting construction on its $2 billion Boston-area casino after years of legal fights.
Masslive.com
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 | 2 a.m.
How much steel does it take to build a casino in Massachusetts? About 8,000 tons. Construction is well underway at the $2.4 billion Wynn Boston Harbor casino site in Everett.
