How the Raiders got comfortable with sports betting

John Locher/AP

The NFL and Las Vegas have grown up together, an upstart sports league from the East Coast and a liberal city in the desert coming of age to emerge as icons in American culture.

Even so, the NFL always maintained its distance from Las Vegas, concerned that the city's legal sports betting would tarnish the integrity of its game. In 2013, the league said it wouldn't even consider playing an exhibition game in the city because of sports betting.

Five years later, the NFL and Las Vegas are moving in together. The Raiders are on their way from Oakland, and the sports betting concerns have been addressed.

