ICE deports spouse of U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan

Immigration officials have deported the spouse of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan, leaving the couple's 12-year-old daughter, Evelyn Gonzalez Vieyra a U.S. citizen, in Phoenix without parents, according to the deported man's lawyer.

Jose Gonzalez Carranza, 30, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers last Monday on his way to his welding job and then deported to Nogales, Mexico, on Wednesday, said Ezequiel Hernandez, a Phoenix attorney.

Reached by phone, Gonzalez said he has been living in a shelter for deported migrants in Nogales, Mexico, a city he doesn't know, and is worried about his daughter. "I feel so bad," Gonzalez said. "I'm thinking about, I might never see her again."

