Bizarre underground bomb shelter mansion listed in Las Vegas for $18 million

Christopher DeVargas

Built in the 1970s, this mysterious underground house at 3970 Spencer St., photographed on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013, can house a family for as long as one year without having to resurface.

The famous Las Vegas underground house has been making news for years as one of the most bizarre properties in the world.

Located two miles east of the center of the Las Vegas Strip, this outrageous 14,620-square-foot concrete and steel doomsday bunker was created to survive a nuclear war.

The bomb shelter home includes a yard with pool, spa, trees, guest house, barbecue and fountain and is surrounded by 500 feet of floor-to-ceiling murals of city and mountain views with lighting that simulates day, dusk and dawn.

