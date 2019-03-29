Nevada’s Lucy Flores: An awkward kiss changed how I saw Joe Biden

Lucy Flores, a former Assemblywoman and lieutenant governor candidate in Nevada, penned a first-person account for The Cut about how then-Vice President Joe Biden tried to help her get elected.

But the help led to an “awkward moment” during a campaign rally.

“As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. ‘Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?,’ ” she wrote.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice president of the United States is smelling it. … Why is the vice president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed.”

Here’s the rest of her account: