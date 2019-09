Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore reveals cancer diagnosis

John Locher/AP

“Well, we can schedule the surgery for next Tuesday.” The doctor said it just like that. And I was like, “Wait … what? So … do I have it?” “The scan shows a five millimeter by five millimeter lump in your testicle. It’ll be a routine procedure. Once we take it out and do a biopsy, we’ll know more about the type of cancer. But you’re young, and we caught it early.”

To read the full story, click here.