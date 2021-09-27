High School Football Picks: Week 7

If it weren’t for Legacy’s close win on Saturday against Canyon Springs, the high school football picks column would have posted an undefeated record in Week 6.

Still, the column posted a 16-1 record, and is 67-15 for the season.

Take a look at the selections for Week 7.

Palo Verde at Arbor View

No Gorman hangover here. Arbor View wins homecoming game. Arbor View 47, Palo Verde 13

Canyon Springs at Bishop Gorman

I’ve always wanted to see Canyon Springs challenge Gorman. Give them a fight, Pioneers. Bishop Gorman 53, Canyon Springs 0

Green Valley at Desert Pines

Desert Pines too quick, too athletic for Gators. Desert Pines 38, Green Valley 13

Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado

No opponent should stand in Silverado’s way the rest of the season. Silverado 43, Cimarron 8

Legacy at Foothill

Foothill has some of the best attendance in all of Nevada prep football. Foothill 31, Legacy 12

Bonanza at Shadow Ridge

I will be picking Shadow Ridge come the playoffs in November. Shadow Ridge 43, Bonanza 0

Rancho at Virgin Valley

Closer than you think. Rancho is much improved. Virgin Valley 29, Rancho 15

Las Vegas at Basic

Anyone have a coin? This could be the game of the week. Las Vegas 32, Basic 31

Spring Valley at Sierra Vista

Another shutout for the Grizzlies? Spring Valley 14, Sierra Vista 0

Mojave at Coronado

Make it two straight for the Cougars. Coronado 51, Bonanza 12

Del Sol at Western

Dragons post first victory of the season. Del Sol 23, Western 19

Durango at Clark

Durango hangs on for a close win. Durango 24, Clark 23

Boulder City at Eldorado

Eagles survive tough commute for road win. Boulder City 30, Eldorado 20

Valley at Moapa Valley

Tough spot on the road for Valley program. Moapa Valley 46, Valley 0

Centennial at Liberty

Rematch of 2019 title game has same result: A lopsided Liberty win. Liberty 42, Centennial 3

Desert Oasis at Chaparral

My Cowboys should be in the class 3A. Desert Oasis 45, Chaparral 13