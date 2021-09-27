High School Football Picks: Week 7

Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 | 4:23 p.m.
If it weren’t for Legacy’s close win on Saturday against Canyon Springs, the high school football picks column would have posted an undefeated record in Week 6.
Still, the column posted a 16-1 record, and is 67-15 for the season.
Take a look at the selections for Week 7.
Palo Verde at Arbor View
No Gorman hangover here. Arbor View wins homecoming game. Arbor View 47, Palo Verde 13
Canyon Springs at Bishop Gorman
I’ve always wanted to see Canyon Springs challenge Gorman. Give them a fight, Pioneers. Bishop Gorman 53, Canyon Springs 0
Green Valley at Desert Pines
Desert Pines too quick, too athletic for Gators. Desert Pines 38, Green Valley 13
Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado
No opponent should stand in Silverado’s way the rest of the season. Silverado 43, Cimarron 8
Legacy at Foothill
Foothill has some of the best attendance in all of Nevada prep football. Foothill 31, Legacy 12
Bonanza at Shadow Ridge
I will be picking Shadow Ridge come the playoffs in November. Shadow Ridge 43, Bonanza 0
Rancho at Virgin Valley
Closer than you think. Rancho is much improved. Virgin Valley 29, Rancho 15
Las Vegas at Basic
Anyone have a coin? This could be the game of the week. Las Vegas 32, Basic 31
Spring Valley at Sierra Vista
Another shutout for the Grizzlies? Spring Valley 14, Sierra Vista 0
Mojave at Coronado
Make it two straight for the Cougars. Coronado 51, Bonanza 12
Del Sol at Western
Dragons post first victory of the season. Del Sol 23, Western 19
Durango at Clark
Durango hangs on for a close win. Durango 24, Clark 23
Boulder City at Eldorado
Eagles survive tough commute for road win. Boulder City 30, Eldorado 20
Valley at Moapa Valley
Tough spot on the road for Valley program. Moapa Valley 46, Valley 0
Centennial at Liberty
Rematch of 2019 title game has same result: A lopsided Liberty win. Liberty 42, Centennial 3
Desert Oasis at Chaparral
My Cowboys should be in the class 3A. Desert Oasis 45, Chaparral 13