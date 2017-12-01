Vegas Play of the Day: USC vs. Stanford

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Stanford plus-4 vs. USC in Pac-12 Championship game, $660 to win $600: It’s easy to like USC in tonight’s Pac-12 Conference championship game because the Trojans earlier this season beat Stanford, 42-24. Just don’t let that result fool you. The game, after all, was played in early September.

Stanford is peaking toward the end of the season, including beating a top-10 opponent in two of its last three games. The Cardinal looked strong offensively last week in a 18-point victory against Notre Dame — the same Notre Dame team which beat USC, 49-14.

Stanford rushes for more than 200 yards per game to rank 31st nationally. It defense, with the loss to USC one of the rare exceptions, has been stellar all season in surrendering just 20 points per game.

Additionally, the game will be played at Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area to give Northern California-based Stanford a home field advantage.

Current Standings: Granger (10-9, $11,975), Keefer (14-15-1, $9,381), Brewer (16-15, $9,290), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21