Vegas Play of the Day: Texas San-Antonio at Nebraska

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Texas-San Antonio plus-11 at Nebraska, $660 to win $600: Nebraska is coming off a close defeat against Kansas and should experience a hangover getting into the flow of today’s game against a lesser opponent. They’d be wise not to overlook Texas San-Antonio, which scores 86.6 points per game to rank 20th nationally.

Texas San-Antonio likely won’t win the game. But it will make things interesting because of its aggressive offensive mentality. They program’s Twitter hashtag is #RunWithUs, meaning they’ll consistently push the ball up the floor and look to score.

Nebraska ranks 230th out of about 350 Division I programs in points per game at 72, meaning they’ll need to be efficient on offense to fend off San Antonio’s high-volume attack. Rule of thumb: Always play the team looking to score and score often.

Granger (12-9, $12,819), Keefer (16-17-1, $9,611), Brewer (17-17, $8,570), Grimala (8-10, $7,655)

