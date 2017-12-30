Vegas Play of the Day: Orange Bowl — Wisconsin vs. Miami

ASSOCIATED PRESS

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Wisconsin minus-4.5 vs. Miami in Orange Bowl, $660 to win $600: Miami’s resurgence in coach Mark Richt’s second season has been one of the stories of the season. When “The U” is relevant, college football seems to be more interesting. And even though the Orange Bowl matchup against Wisconsin is a home game, I just don’t see Miami keeping the score close.

Not only did Miami lose its final two games of the season, it was limited to 17 points combined in those contests. Even if you eliminate the ACC championship game against Clemson — the defending national champs are beating everyone by a convincing score, right? — there’s still room for concern about the offense. Miami scored just 14 points against Pittsburgh and averaged just 29.5 points for the season.

The betting number is just minus-4.5 in favor of Wisconsin because Miami’s defense has been exceptional most of the season. (The line is just minus-4.5 because the game will be contested in Miami’s backyard, too). The Miami defense ranks 20th nationally in points surrendered at 19 points per game, and they are forcing turnovers at a high rate. Love the swag of the turnover chain.

Wisconsin will repeatedly give the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor, who will continue his stellar maiden season.

Current Standings: (12-9, $12,819), Brewer (20-17, $10,370), Keefer (17-18-1, $9,361), Grimala (8-11, $7,215)

