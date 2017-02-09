Vegas Play of the Day: Purdue at Indiana

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Indiana plus-2.5 vs. Purdue, $770 to win $700 : Every game is a must-win for Indiana as it tries to rally late in the final month of the season to squeeze into the NCAA Tournament. This is essentially a coin-flip game, meaning getting points with the home team that has something to play for is a good value bet. I’m counting on the home crowd to make a difference.

Indiana averages 82 points per game and will attempt to speed up the pace of the play. Purdue’s best player is Caleb Swanigan, a post player who is averaging double figures in points and rebounds. If Indiana can keep Swanigan from establishing himself near the basket, they’ll win straight-up.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-27-2, $10,871), Brewer (23-22-1, $9,085), Grimala (4-5, $9,500), Granger (9-10-1, $7,400)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21