Vegas Play of the Day: Boston College at Florida State

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Boston College plus-18.5 at Florida State, $220 to win $200:

To the rest of the country, Boston College is on a 10-game losing streak and has gone an abysmal 2-30 in conference play over the last two seasons. But in Las Vegas, the outlook isn’t nearly as bleak. The Golden Eagles have covered in five of their last eight games and have only lost by more than 17 points once during that span.

While that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, it’s good enough for me to take them with 18.5 points against Florida State tonight. While Boston College is 9-18 straight up this year, it is a solid 13-9 against the spread and has covered in eight of the 12 games in which it was a double-digit underdog.

The Golden Eagles will need a big night out of both Jerome Robinson (averaging 19 points per game) and Ky Bowman (14 points per game) if they are going to put up a fight. Bowman is coming off one of his best performances of the season. The freshman guard scored 29, including five 3-pointers, in Boston College’s loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

There’s almost no chance Boston College wins this game, but I expect it to be closer than most think and will gladly take the 18.5 points.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-28-2, $10,941), Grimala (5-5, $10,000), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,915), Granger (10-11-1, $8,120)