Vegas Play of the Day: Gonzaga players picked in NBA Draft

ASSOCIATED PRESS

We’re entering the third season of the annual Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Number of Gonzaga players drafted, Over 1.5 at plus-110: $400 to win $440: The prop bet from the Westgate Superbook would be more specific if it was, ‘Will Nigel Williams-Goss be selected?’ Williams-Goss, a former Findlay Prep player, is projected by most experts to be either a late-round pick during today’s NBA Draft or not taken at all.

With Bishop Gorman product Zach Collins a lock to be selected in early, cashing a ticket on Gonzaga players over hinges on the point guard Williams-Goss. He averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season to help Gonzaga reach the national championship game. He’s noted for be a true point guard in his ability to get teammates involved in the offense, and was a first-team academic All-American.

Many international players are picked late in the draft, which could force Williams-Goss into being an undrafted free agent. The hope is a team is so impressed with his leadership they are determined to draft his rights instead of risking it in free agency.

Current Standings: Brewer (33-33-2, $8,535), Grimala (11-15, $8,263) Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Keefer (45-43-3, $5,685)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21