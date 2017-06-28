Vegas Play of the Day: Cubs at Nationals

Nick Wass / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Nationals minus-175 vs. Chicago Cubs: $600 to win $342

Lately, John Lackey has been as bad as Stephen Strasburg is good.

Today, they’ll face off on the diamond, and I feel pretty good backing Strasburg and the Nationals, even if it means laying minus-175. Lackey has given up 21 home runs this year (third most in MLB) and the Nationals have hit 117 homers and scored a league-high 434 runs this year.

Lackey has gone 1-3 in his last four starts and hasn’t gone more than six innings. His day against Washington could be even shorter.

The Cubs are 6-14 in their last 20 games on the road, and I don’t think they can put enough up on Strasburg to keep up with the Nationals offense. Chicago has lost four straight against right-handers, and Strasburg’s not the type of guy to break a slump on.

Current Standings: Brewer (36-33-2, $9,625), Grimala (11-15, $9,033) Granger (18-23-1, $7,873), Keefer (45-44-3, $6,185)