Vegas Play of the Day: Utah State at UNLV

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Utah State minus-3.5 at UNLV, $770 to win $700 : Historically bad UNLV has lost its last nine games in stumbling toward the finish line of the season. And against the Las Vegas betting number, the Rebels are 0-7-1 against the spread.

The Rebels probably won’t win another game this season and players appear to be going through the motions. Only needing Utah State, which has already beat UNLV by 16 points this season, to win by four points to cash a ticket seems like a bargain.

In the losing skid, the Rebels have been defeated by 36 points against UNR, 23 against Air Force and by 20 against Colorado State. They’ll lose by double digits again tonight.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-30-2, $9,951), Grimala (5-6, $9,450), Brewer (24-25-1, $7,925), Granger (10-13-1, $7,490)

