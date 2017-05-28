Vegas Play of the Day: Pirates vs. Mets

Don Wright) / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Pittsburgh Pirates minus minus-115 vs. New York Mets: $345 to win $300

With the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals both days away, I begrudgingly head to the diamond for today’s play of the day.

The Mets and Pirates face off in tonight’s nationally televised game and neither team’s season has gone how they wanted thus far. Both squads are well below .500 and are looking to turn things around quickly. Matt Harvey playing probably the worst baseball of his career at the moment, and I don’t think the line reflects it due to his name recognition.

In his last start on May 23 Harvey finally snapped his six game losing streak, but still walked four and gave up two earned runs in five innings of action.

The Pirates’ Tyler Glasnow isn’t exactly a stud, with his 6.69 earned runs average this season, but the 6-foot-8 youngster could give the Pirates just enough tonight. I’ll take the Pirates minus-115 but it’s more of a bet against Harvey than it is on the Bucs.

Current Standings: Grimala (10-13, $9,153), Granger (16-20-1, $8,617), Brewer (33-32-1, $8,425), Keefer (44-39-3, $8,295)