Vegas Play of the Day: UMass at BYU

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

BYU minus-4 vs. UMass: BYU’s offense is slowly but surely showing signs of life. The Cougars have won their last two games and covered the betting number in their last three.

They struggled moving the ball early in the season, cementing a rare losing record and no bowl-game appearance. They have only two games remaining. But, as witnessed last week when BYU beat UNLV, its players are still giving maximum effort.

I expect that to continue today in the final home game, where emotions should be high in Provo, Utah — a true college town where residents arrive in full force for games regardless of the team’s struggles.

BYU may have found its quarterback of the future with freshman quarterback Joe Critchlow. He completed 14-of-22 passes against UNLV and was never rattled. He knows these final two games will determine his fate atop the depth chart, meaning you’ll get his best effort.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Keefer (12-12-1, $9,641), Brewer (14-13, $9,410), Grimala (8-7, $9,655)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21