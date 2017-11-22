Vegas Play of the Day: Utah vs. UNLV

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

UNLV plus-2.5 vs. Utah, $660 to win $600: At this time last season, you’d be considered crazy to wager on the UNLV basketball team. The Rebels weren’t competitive on most nights in losing more than 20 games.

But with a completely different lineup this season, they have a 4-0 record and the program appears to be back on track. While Utah will be UNLV's most challenging opponent, it’s tough to ignore how UNLV has dismantled its previous opponents.

The Rebels are dominant on the inside with Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston — who are each averaging a double-double — and have a senior backcourt with Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring.

All that’s left is for the Rebels to win a close game, which is how tonight’s contest should conclude. That’s why UNLV at plus-2.5 is also a good value bet.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Keefer (13-14-1, $9,321), Grimala (8-8, $8,755), Brewer (14-13, $8,750)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21