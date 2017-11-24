Vegas Play of the Day: Cal at UCLA

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Cal plus-7 at UCLA, $660 to win $600: Cal is sitting at five wins and playing to become bowl eligible. The Bears gave Stanford a big-time challenge in last week’s rivalry game despite being expected to lose by multiple touchdowns. More important, first-year coach Justin Wilcox is receiving a maximum effort from players.

The same can’t be said for UCLA, whose players appear to be playing out the season after coach Jim Mora Jr. this week was fired. The Bruins rank 121st (that’s virtually last) in points surrendered at 37 per game.

UCLA also has five wins, meaning a victory would make it eligible for the postseason. But quarterback Josh Rosen is already looking ahead to the NFL Draft, and the primary focus this week has been trying to hire Chip Kelly, not game-planning for Cal.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Brewer (15-13, $9,350), Keefer (13-14-1, $9.321), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

