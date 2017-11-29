Vegas Play of the Day: San Jose State at Bowling Green

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Bowling Green minus-10 vs. San Jose State, $660 to win $600: San Jose State, which is arguably one of the worst 20 college basketball teams in the nation, will struggle on the road tonight. The Spartans are ranked No. 302 out of 351 teams in the Kenpom rankings, and score just 70.6 points per game to rank 257th nationally.

Now, consider the Spartans are playing away from home, and laying 10 points doesn’t seem so unattractive with a middle-of-the-pack Bowling Green squad. And that’s a generous assessment.

Bowling Green fell to no-name Abilene Christian in its most recent game. They also needed overtime to beat Division II Lake Erie College.

Current Standings: (10-9, $11,975), Brewer (16-13, $9,950), Keefer (13-15-1, $8,881), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

