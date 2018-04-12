Vegas Play of the Day: Giants at Padres

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

San Diego Padres plus-125 at San Francisco Giants, $400 to win $500: The Giants have had a hard time scoring runs in the initial two weeks of the season. They rank 29th in Major League Baseball, with just 33 runs scored in 11 games. San Francisco’s on-base percentage of .289 also ranks 29th.

So, what happens when the offensively challenged team plays on the road in San Diego at spacious Petco Park? They’ll score one or two runs at the most.

That makes the Padres at plus-money a strong bet. You are basically wagering on San Diego to score three or more runs, a prop I’ll take every game. That’s especially true when considering the Giants are starting Chris Stratton, who has just seven strikeouts in 10 innings over two starts.

Difficulties striking out batters lead to the ball being frequently put into play, which also bodes well for San Diego to win.

The wager of $400 is cautious for two reasons. Firstly, I rarely bet teams in their first game home after a road trip — the Padres played in Colorado on Wednesday. Secondly, San Diego starter Bryan Mitchell walked six batters in his last outing.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-26-1, $11,001), Granger (17-16, $10,659), Brewer (24-25-1, $6,930), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

