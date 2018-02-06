Vegas Play of the Day: Xavier at Butler

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Butler minus-3 vs. Xavier, $660 to win $600: Butler is riding a four-game winning streak, and more important, has covered the betting number in all four games. Xavier’s players could still be tired from an overtime victory Saturday against Georgetown — an opponent it should have never needed overtime to beat.

Xavier owns a seven-point win against Butler earlier in the season, leading by nearly 20 points before Butler rallied late. Xavier (21-3) is also ranked No. 5 nationally and expected to make a deep postseason run. So, expecting Butler to win, and win by more than three points, is asking a lot.

Or is it?

Butler is a different team when playing at home, such as its defeat of No. 1 Villanova earlier in the season. And Butler averages nearly 80 points per game, meaning it should be able to match Xavier basket for basket.

Current Standings: Granger (15-12, $12,459), Brewer (23-19, $10,850), Keefer (21-20-1, $9,726), Grimala (9-17, $4,285)

