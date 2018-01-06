Vegas Play of the Day: Falcons at Rams

David Goldman / AP

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Atlanta Falcons plus-6 vs. Los Angeles Rams, $660 to win $600: The Rams have the NFL’s highest scoring team. Running back Todd Gurley should be the league MVP. Still, it’s hard to trust a team with absolutely no playoff experience. While the Falcons have been inconsistent at times all season, they are the defending NFC champions.

The Falcons have the game’s best wide receiver in Julio Jones, a veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan, and accomplished running game with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Playoff winning teams typically have proven quarterbacks, giving a significant edge to the Falcons. The Rams’ Jared Goff has had a breakout season, but would anyone be surprised if the enormity of the moment rattled the young player? Would you be surprised if he had a three interception game? I certainly wouldn’t.

The Falcons defense ranks eighth in points allowed at 19.7 points per game, meaning the Rams’ high-scoring attack could be faced with a challenge. At the very least, the Falcons should be able to slow down the Rams enough to allow Ryan and Jones to take over.

Forget about the plus-6 points. The Falcons may win the game straight up.

Granger (12-9, $12,819), Brewer (21-18, $10,310), Keefer (18-18-1, $9,781), Grimala (8-12, $6,665)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21