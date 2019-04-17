Vegas Play of the Day: Giants at Nationals

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals minus-130 vs. San Francisco Giants, $390 to win $300: By no means is wagering on Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson considered a safe bet. But in Hellickson’s most-recent start, he pitched six scoreless innings. And, more important, he’s facing the light-hitting Giants, who rank 28th out of 30 MLB teams in batting average at .208.

There’s also some security in betting against a Giants team which went 31-50 last season in road games, and which is playing on the opposite side of the country.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija has a 1.62 earned run average in three starts this season, which explains why Washington is only a slight favorite at minus-130.

Current Standings: Brewer (20-19-2, $8,910), Keefer (30-33-2, $8,266), Emerson (7-7, $5,702), Grimala (21-22-1, $2,970)

