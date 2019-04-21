Vegas Play of the Day: Braves at Indians

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Cleveland Indians minus-105 vs. Atlanta Braves, $525 to win $500: Cleveland starter Shane Bieber is 2-0 with a 1.45 earned run average in his last two starts, recording 20 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. He will likely keep the Braves — losers in six of their last nine games — in check.

The series against Atlanta marked the return of shortstop Francisco Lindor off the injured list, giving Cleveland one of the game’s elite players at the top of its lineup. The Indians proceeded to score 15 runs in two games.

That should continue today against Atlanta starter Max Fried, who has a deceiving 2-0 record with a 0.94 earned run average. Fried started the season in the bullpen, meaning he is still building his stamina as a starter and probably won’t pitch past the fifth inning.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-19-2, $9,210), Keefer (31-33-2, $8,766), Emerson (7-7, $5,702), Grimala (21-22-1, $2,970)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21