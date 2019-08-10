Vegas Play of the Day: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Mark J. Terrill / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Dodgers minus-1.5 runs at plus-120 vs. Diamondbacks, $500 to win $600: The Dodgers are the best team in baseball. They’ve played in the past two World Series, have a MLB-best 77 wins, and enter tonight’s game against visiting Arizona with an impressive 17 game lead in the National League West. They, arguably, have nothing to play for until the postseason.

Well, until the Diamondbacks got their attention last night. Arizona erased a 2-0 deficit in the final inning to eventually win 3-2, and the benches cleared when Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly started running his mouth after hitting a game-tying home run.

Forget about the pitching matchups, where the Dodgers have an edge with Kenta Maeda. Forget about other trends and stats, all of which — of course — favor the Dodgers. This game is all about the Dodgers making a statement and getting revenge for last night’s near-fight.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (2-3, $8,870), Keefer (2-4, $7,305), Brewer (1-6, $6,800).

