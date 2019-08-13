Vegas Play of the Day: Aces vs. Dream

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Las Vegas Aces minus-12.5 vs. Atlanta Dream, $440 to win $400:

This is a very good team facing a very bad team. These kinds of games are why point spreads exist. There's little doubt the Aces will win this game. Whether they can cover the spread is the question.

And to be frank, it would be a surprise if they didn't. Even without A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas is in a virtual tie for the top spot in the Western Conference and have Liz Cambage back in the lineup. They dropped a tough one against Chicago on Friday but have the third most points per game as a team (80.8) while facing a Dream team that has the worst record in the league (5-19) and average the second-fewest points per game (70.0).

The difference in average points per game is almost enough to cover the spread on its own. Las Vegas will be angry after losing a game that it felt it should have won, and will be ready to take out its frustration on Atlanta.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (2-3, $8,870), Keefer (2-4, $7,305), Brewer (2-6, $7,200).