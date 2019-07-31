Vegas Play of the Day: White Sox vs. Mets

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Chicago White Sox plus-165 vs. New York Mets, $400 to win $600:

Jacob deGrom on the bump for the Mets pushes his team onto the side of being the favorite more often than not, even if they are on the road. He's terrific and a head start for New York every fifth day.

But it's not like the Mets are very good. They are 23-35 on the road this season and don't stand much of a chance at the playoffs this year. They may make a trade deadline move, making coming into work for the remaining players a slog, where the White Sox have known for awhile where they are in the standings and baseball's pecking order.

And the White Sox have an ace of their own going. Lucas Giolito has a 3.52 ERA and will contend for a Cy Young Award, if not this year very soon. Chicago is at home and has Giolito negating the deGrom advantage. And the White Sox are underdogs.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-0, $10,925), Emerson (0-1, $8,900), Brewer (1-3, $8,620), Keefer (2-4, $7,305).