Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Nuggets

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Warriors minus-6.5 vs. Nuggets: $440 to win $400

I know the Nuggets are good this year. There's a real chance they give the Warriors a run for their money whenever they meet in the playoffs. Denver is a game back of first in the Western Conference and a win would move it into a first-place tie.

And this may be reductive, but until the Warriors are knocked off their pedestal as the NBA's flagship franchise, I don't trust them to lose. And I don't trust them to not cover.

The Warriors were humiliated at home by the Celtics on Tuesday in the worst loss of their dynastic run. It's going to be an angry Golden State squad tonight, and it's unfortunate that it's the Nuggets who are on the other side of that wrath. Steph is about to go for 50.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-27-2, $9,496), Brewer (17-18-2, $8,290) Emerson (3-4, $5,362), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)