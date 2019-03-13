Vegas Play of the Day: Oregon vs. Washington State

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Oregon Ducks minus-11.5 vs. Washington State Cougars: $660 to win $600

This one feels like a lock to me, as much as any bet I have made this year. Washington State is really bad (11-20, 4-14 Pac-12) and Oregon might be the hottest team entering the tournament. The Ducks have won four in row, including victories over Arizona State and Washington, the tournament's top two seeds.

The Pac-12 is a disaster this season, and Oregon winning the tournament would throw a wrench into the entire NCAA bubble. The Ducks are a strong pick to win in Las Vegas this weekend, and pounded Washington State in both meetings. I'd take the Ducks by 15, so 11.5 makes me feel confident.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (4-4, $5,762), Grimala (17-17-1, $4,550)