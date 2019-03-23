Vegas Play of the Day: Murray State vs. Florida State in the NCAA Tournament

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Florida State minus-4.5 vs. Murray State, $770 to win $700: Murray State’s Ja Morant had the NCAA Tournament’s first triple-double since 2012 on Thursday. Make no doubt about it, the future NBA Draft lottery pick will be the best player on the floor for the second round game against Florida State.

Florida State, though, will have the next five best players on the floor. Basketball is a team game. For as good as Morant is, he can’t beat Florida State — a team which reached the championship game of the ACC Tournament — by himself.

Florida State, in a day and age of fast-paced offense, only allows 67.2 points per game. Remember, that’s coming against some of the nation’s best teams in the ACC. Unless Morant goes off for 40 points by himself, this game will eventually get away from Murray State because it just doesn’t have the scorers to match the Florida State defense.

Murray State also doesn’t have anyone to match Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele on the interior. Kabengele had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in Florida State’s first round win.

Current Standings: Keefer (29-27-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (6-4, $6,862), Grimala (18-18-1, $4,480)

