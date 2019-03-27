Play of the Day: Portland at Chicago Bulls

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Chicago Bulls plus-9 vs. Portland, $550 to win $500: Anything can happen in the final days of the NBA season, especially with teams not heading to the playoffs such as Chicago. The Bulls are simply playing out the schedule with a roster of younger players, many of whom are using these final games as a chance to audition for a roster spot next season.

Chicago is worth a small play tonight because it is the home team, and Portland typically struggles when playing in the central and eastern time zones.

Portland is also playing for the first time since star center Jusuf Nurkic was lost for the season to injury. The replacement of Enes Kanter and Zach Collins are strong defensively; not so much offensively. The adjustment period could be enough to allow the Bulls to hang around long enough to cover.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-18-2, $9,690) Emerson (6-5, $6,532), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)

