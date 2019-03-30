Las Vegas Sun

Vegas Play of the Day: Mets and Nationals

Frank Franklin II / Associated Press

New York Mets fans cheer for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) as he leaves the field after being ejected Saturday.

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals minus-120 vs. New York Mets, $600 to win $500: It’s always a good idea to bet the home team on a Saturday in baseball. That’s when crowds are typically the best, which creates a buzz in the ballpark and gives the home team an edge. It’s also a good idea to bet the Nats’ Stephen Strasburg, who is one of the National League’s best pitchers.

The Mets defeated the Nats 2-0 on Thursday in the season opener. Expect another closely contested game on Saturday, with the Mets starting Noah Syndergaard, who is also one of the league’s best. In a close game, it’s always nice having a wager on the home team because they bat last.

Syndergaard is also one of the game’s most inconsistent pitchers. Some days, he’s a power pitcher who gives up very little. Other days, he’s wild and can’t control his emotions.

I can’t see Washington, a team projected to compete for the National League East title, losing two games to open the season.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-19-2, $9,140) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)

