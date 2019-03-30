Vegas Play of the Day: Mets and Nationals

Frank Franklin II / Associated Press

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals minus-120 vs. New York Mets, $600 to win $500: It’s always a good idea to bet the home team on a Saturday in baseball. That’s when crowds are typically the best, which creates a buzz in the ballpark and gives the home team an edge. It’s also a good idea to bet the Nats’ Stephen Strasburg, who is one of the National League’s best pitchers.

The Mets defeated the Nats 2-0 on Thursday in the season opener. Expect another closely contested game on Saturday, with the Mets starting Noah Syndergaard, who is also one of the league’s best. In a close game, it’s always nice having a wager on the home team because they bat last.

Syndergaard is also one of the game’s most inconsistent pitchers. Some days, he’s a power pitcher who gives up very little. Other days, he’s wild and can’t control his emotions.

I can’t see Washington, a team projected to compete for the National League East title, losing two games to open the season.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-28-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-19-2, $9,140) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (18-19-1, $3,930)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21